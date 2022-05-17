(Video) Neville suggests Liverpool fans won’t be as sad if Salah leaves thanks to ‘sensational’ 25-year-old

Gary Neville lauded Liverpool for their signing of Luis Diaz in the winter window and boldly suggested that the Colombian is a ‘ready-made’ Mo Salah replacement.

The former FC Porto star, brilliant as he has been, has a long way to go yet to match the numbers put down by his fellow Reds winger, though we’ve certainly witnessed a remarkable start to life in Merseyside from the 25-year-old.

The forward was unfortunate to not play a decisive role in our FA Cup final clash with Chelsea as he caused havoc down the left-flank.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

The MOST important awards of the season 😁@Carra23 and @GNev2 pick their best player, best young player and best new player 🏅 #MNF pic.twitter.com/6KrUWCbPAE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2022