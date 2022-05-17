(Video) Some Liverpool fans worry as Alisson Becker is seen hobbling after FA Cup final victory over Chelsea

Alisson Becker pulled off a big save against Marcos Alonso during the first-half of the final and had Liverpool fans worried as he went down injured.

Thankfully, our No.1 was patched up and managed to play the rest of the game and was pivotal in the penalty shoot-out.

His save against Mason Mount set up Kostas Tsimikas to be the hero of the day and plenty of plaudits have gone to the Brazilian.

Following the victory and celebrations, the whole squad flew home from London and back to Merseyside together.

As Jurgen Klopp’s men stepped off the plane, they were recorded by airport staff and some fans spotted how gingerly our ‘keeper was walking.

It’s a slight worry that he may have picked up a slight injury and with several changes expected against Southampton, let’s see if the 29-year-old is amongst them.

You can watch the video of Alisson returning from Wembley (at 0:26) via @LPL_Airport on Twitter:

