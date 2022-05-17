(Video) Taki Minamino did something different with his goal celebration v Southampton – Saints fans will appreciate it

Taki Minamino once again came to Liverpool’s aid with a crucial equalising goal to reset the scoreline following Southampton’s dubious opener.

Watching the tie, @FootballJoe noticed that the Japanese international’s celebrations afterwards were somewhat muted in respect of his brief loan stint at the club last term.

Though it’s perhaps more in the way of deference shown than most footballers would offer after such a short spell, it’s touching to see nonetheless from our domestic cup hero.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Muted celebrations are jarring at the best of times, but for a club you spent 6 months at on loan? Come on pic.twitter.com/NdhP5CAecw — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 17, 2022