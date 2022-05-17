(Video) Takumi Minamino fires Liverpool level at Southampton with an absolute rocket of a strike

Despite falling behind early to a deflected Nathan Redmond strike, Takumi Minamino has fired the Reds level with a sublime effort.

Joe Gomez floated a ball into the area which fell into Diogo Jota’s path, the Portugal international then slid our No. 18 in and he fired emphatically past Alex McCarthy to make it 1-1.

The Japan international spent time on loan at Saint Mary’s last season and he’s once again displayed his sharp-shooting on the south coast.

In both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, he finished as our top goalscorer, but he’s seen his game time in the Premier League rather limited.

He’s been handed just his ninth start of the season tonight and he’s already proved he’s more than capable to provide the firepower for the Reds.

Let’s hope we can now push on and take the lead!

You can catch the goal below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🟡 Minamino hammers Liverpool level!! 🟡 Title race, back on ✅#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/u68pxt1ku4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022