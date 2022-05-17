(Video) ‘The way they play…’ – Henderson says he’d rather have ‘kids channel’ on than watch Man City

Jordan Henderson was questioned on Liverpool’s Premier League title rivals as the league looks set to go down to the final game of the season.

The Englishman was honest in his reply with regard to whether he watched Manchester City in his free time, telling Jamie Carragher that ‘it’s never nice to watch’ and that he’d rather have the kids’ channel on.

With only a point separating the Merseysiders from the incumbent champions, nothing else but a win will guarantee Pep Guardiola’s men the title when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

'I might give Stevie a call!' 🤣🤣 Jordan Henderson hopes Aston Villa can do Liverpool a favour in their quest for Premier League glory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/036sUcn86h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022