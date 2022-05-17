(Video) Watch Konate & Milner’s superb gesture to Liverpool’s travelling support after Southampton win

Posted by
(Video) Watch Konate & Milner’s superb gesture to Liverpool’s travelling support after Southampton win

James Milner and Ibrahima Konate handed their shirts over to Liverpool’s travelling support in a gesture of thanks after the Reds secured a huge 2-1 victory on the South Coast.

Goals courtesy of Taki Minamino and Joel Matip were enough to see the Merseysiders keep the pressure up on Manchester City and take the title race to the final day of the league season.

A big performance from Steven Gerrard’s men will be required at the Etihad – a challenge not for the faint-hearted – though that won’t stop Jurgen Klopp’s men from fighting until the final whistle come Wolves on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ official Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top