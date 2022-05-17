Virgil van Dijk provides potential fitness update ahead of Liverpool’s must-win clash with Wolves on Sunday

Liverpool earned a hugely important 2-1 victory at Southampton earlier tonight and ensured that the Premier League title race will go right down to the wire.

And after taking to his Twitter account to celebrate the victory, Virgil van Dijk may have hinted that he’s fit and ready to feature in Sunday’s must win clash with Wolves at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp had earlier confirmed that a decision was yet to be made about van Dijk and Mo Salah’s fitness ahead of the weekend, but the German confirmed the pair would be fit for our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on May 28.

The Reds are now one point behind league leaders Manchester City who welcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to the Etihad on the final day of the season.

Our former skipper therefore has the chance to help his former side out massively by preventing the Sky Blues from picking up all three points and hand the title to Jurgen Klopp’s side as a result if the Reds are to earn a win against Wolves.

And although Virgil van Dijk was absent for Liverpool’s trip to Saint Mary’s, he’s congratulated his teammates on a ‘big win’ and is now looking forward to the final day of the season.

‘BIG WIN! See you all Sunday!😎’, the Netherlands captain tweeted following the victory.

He was replaced by Joel Matip before extra-time in our FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at the weekend with a slight knock and was left out of the squad entirely against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

It would certainly be a huge boost if the former Celtic man was to return for the must win game, but Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate proved tonight that they too can perform solidly even when van Dijk isn’t present.

We can’t wait to see what happens on the final day, it’s going to be seriously exciting – let’s hope Gerrard can help Liverpool out once again just like the old days!

You can see the big man’s tweet below via @VirgilvDijk on Twitter:

BIG WIN! See you all Sunday! 😎 https://t.co/kWxlh2rd4J — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 17, 2022

