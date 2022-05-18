63% of Liverpool fans believe that Aston Villa can take points off Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League

Liverpool need to beat Wolves on the final day of the season and then the rest is out of our hands.

We all know the permutations, Manchester City need to lose or draw in order for our victory to mean that we can be handed the Premier League title.

Just to add more drama into the day, it’s against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa who will be hoping that his team (which includes Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho) can hand the Reds the one trophy he couldn’t win.

READ MORE: (Video) Martin Tyler’s commentary compared to Peter Drury’s after the stark difference in reaction to Liverpool’s St. Mary’s goals

It’s as poetic as it is unlikely but why not believe in the improbable, if Jurgen Klopp has taught us anything – it’s not to doubt that these things can happen.

It’s all pointless if we don’t win at Anfield but we posed the question: ‘How do we see the City vs. Villa game going on the final day?’ and the results are in.

6,177 people voted and 37.1% voted for a Manchester City victory, 14.5% went for an Aston Villa win and 48.5% sided with a draw.

There’s your answer then, as long as we win – the league is being won this weekend!

You can view the final results of our poll via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Go on then….

How do we see the City vs. Villa game going on the final day? (Don't forget Jurgen has told us all to believe) 🤞 #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 18, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!