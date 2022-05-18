Exclusive: Sacha Tavolieri describes one of Liverpool’s priority transfer targets as ‘the perfect midfielder’ – will cost ‘at least £50m’

Sacha Tavolieri has shared that Liverpool consider Aurelien Tchouameni a transfer priority ahead of the summer window, describing the Frenchman as the ‘perfect midfielder’.

The 22-year-old is said to be highly coveted by Europe’s elite, with the Reds having been linked with the player in question by multiple publications in light of suspicions surrounding the side’s interest in securing midfield reinforcements.

“I can say to you that the interest for Tchouameni is really high. They [Liverpool] consider getting this player as one of the priorities during the transfer window of this summer,” the Empire of the Kop was exclusively informed.

“Tchouameni is the perfect midfielder for Liverpool because he can play really offensively but has a concrete impact on all the midfield areas.

“He takes the space and has a charisma on the pitch that aspire all the energy on him.”

The Belgian reporter previously shared an update on the Monaco man’s potential transfer future, tweeting ‘Liverpool is calling’ in response to one tweet alleging that interested party, Real Madrid, had dropped out of the race.

The holding midfielder will not come cheaply, indeed we at Empire of the Kop have been reliably told that a figure roughly amounting to £66m, ‘maybe even less’, would seal the transfer.

“The most interested club in battle with Liverpool is Real Madrid but Liverpool has a way in advance on his concurrents for the moment,” Tavolieri added. “Things could move next week because the opponent of the Reds on that race has not given up yet. I think the club who wants the player will need to give at least £50m to Monaco.”

Our recruitment team has built up an impressive reputation for its smart dealings under the leadership of Michael Edwards, a departure that may perhaps hit less hard thanks to the apparent competence of the Englishman’s understudy, Julian Ward.

A figure between £50-66m would be within the realm of the achievable for us financially, particularly if an asking price closer to the former can be negotiated beyond the end of the season.

