Injury update on Joe Gomez as Jurgen Klopp thinks the defender is ‘probably lucky’ but is seen with ‘crutches’ and ‘a protective boot’

Joe Gomez sustained a bad injury during the first-half of our win over Southampton and we have now been provided an update on his fitness.

Speaking with the media after the match, Jurgen Klopp said: “I hope we are lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much.

“He got, one time, a real shock to the system, but he is sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood. I think maybe we were probably lucky but we have to figure that out.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Liverpool fans after his side take the title race to the final game of the season

Following the game, the Athletic’s James Pearce also provided an update: ‘Joe Gomez leaving St Mary’s on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot’.

You could see from the look of our boss after the injury occurred that he was worried for the defender and so this looks as though it’s a somewhat positive update.

It may be nailed down as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position but we would certainly benefit by having our No.12 on the bench for our last Premier League game and the Champions League final.

Let’s hope we hear some positive news soon and that the 24-year-old isn’t facing too much time on the treatment table.

You can view the Tweet by Pearce on Gomez via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Joe Gomez leaving St Mary’s on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 17, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!