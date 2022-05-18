Jordan Henderson has discussed why he comforted Mason Mount after Liverpool won the FA Cup final shoot-out

It was a moment that displayed Jordan Henderson’s leadership qualities and he has discussed why he went over to Mason Mount at Wembley.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said: “That is always a big thing for me. You’ve got to be respectful to the opponent, especially with players you play with from your national team.

“You know how good they are and that they are good people, especially in penalty shootouts, it’s never nice for people to miss penalties.

“I knew he’d be feeling really down and to be honest, he probably didn’t want me going over there thinking back, but I just wanted to give him a little bit of support because he’s a top player, a great lad and he’s still very young.

“He’s got the world at his feet and I’m sure he’ll bounce back, and when he gets the opportunity again, he’ll step up and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Being such a big part of the England set-up means that the Sunderland-born midfielder is a role model to many of his international teammates too and this moment emphasises that.

Our No.14 is such an important player for Jurgen Klopp and not just because of his impressive on-field displays.

It’s great that we have such a dependable leader and that the skipper is in our camp.

