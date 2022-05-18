Jordan Henderson on how losing cup finals ‘gave us extra energy, extra fire’ and why ‘you can’t lose focus’ after winning silverware

Liverpool lost three consecutive cup finals under Jurgen Klopp before claiming a trophy and Jordan Henderson has discussed how he used that as motivation for later success.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said: “When I look back, we’ve lost our fair share, for sure, especially at the beginning, and I felt as though that gave us extra energy, extra fire to go and get there again and go one step further in all competitions.

“It’s a different challenge when you win to then produce that again and again and again, but I think the lads have dealt with that brilliantly.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson has discussed why he comforted Mason Mount after Liverpool won the FA Cup final shoot-out

“It’s about the journey and it’s about doing it as much as possible. You never know when it is the last time you are going to win a trophy.

“So, it’s about enjoying it and cherishing that moment, but also looking ahead straight away.

“In football things change really quickly and you can’t lose focus. You’ve got to just concentrate on the next thing, the next challenge, and that makes it a little bit easier.”

Thankfully, we’ve managed to change a losing trend into winning every major trophy on offer and now it’s about trying to win any of them for a second time.

We have two games left this season and the possibility of winning a trophy in each, with the season culminating in the Champions League final in Paris.

Let’s hope we can get as close to the quadruple as possible and then prepare to do it all again in the next campaign.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!