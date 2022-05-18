Jordan Henderson on the ‘different qualities’ he brings to the ‘Fabinho role’ when filling in for him in the Liverpool team

Fabinho looks set to return to the Liverpool team for the Champions League final but Jordan Henderson is confident he can fill in for the Brazilian.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said: “It’s a different role altogether, but I’ve played that role for a number of years now. I’ve played it a lot this season and also over the past four or five years really. I’ve played in big games in that role.

“Yes, you do have to adapt, but that is because of the position and the role that it is.

“But I feel like I’m experienced in that position and can do a job, if needed, when Fabinho is out or when the gaffer has rotated and tried to keep people fresh.

“So, it was nothing new for me on Saturday. I’ve played in really big games there and it is a position I’m experienced and can play in, but I can also play as a No 8 when needed as well.

“Obviously, I bring different qualities to the role than Fabinho and it is just trying to do as best I can whatever position I’m in.”

Playing in the No.6 role is quite a specialist position within any team but we have two fantastic options in our No.3 and the captain.

Against Tottenham in Madrid, we rushed Bobby Firmino back and he wasn’t ready for the game but now we are safe in the knowledge we have two brilliant players for the same position.

If fit, Jurgen Klopp will select the former Monaco man but he will be more than happy to rely on the Sunderland-born midfielder if needed.

