Kostas Tsimikas on why Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win the Premier League and why he’s so ‘proud’ of his teammates

After scoring the winning penalty in the FA Cup final, Kostas Tsimikas has his hopes set on securing two more trophies this season.

Speaking with LFC TV after the Southampton game, the 26-year-old previewed the Wolves match: ‘Yes of course, we go to win. No matter what the result is going to be for Manchester City, we will play to win and to be happy with our fans.

‘In the Premier League we give absolutely everything, we deserve I think the trophy but of course Man City is one very, very good team.

‘Of course, it was a big competition but every challenge [this season] we were there: we won the FA Cup, we won the Carabao Cup, we are in the Champions League final.

‘We are second [in the Premier League], one point behind and I can’t say anything else about this team. I’m very proud and very happy for everybody’.

We have two pieces of silverware in the bag, another out of our hands and one more final to play – not a bad way to end a brilliant campaign.

With our second choice left-back, Jurgen Klopp has helped to develop his back-up squad to be strong enough to go and win Premier League games despite nine changes.

The Greek defender is right, Liverpool do deserve to win the league this season but unfortunately so do Manchester City and so we will see what happens on the final day.

You can watch the interview with Tsimikas courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

