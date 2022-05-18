Martin Skrtel set to retire from football after injuries making it ‘impossible’ for his career to continue any longer

Martin Skrtel has officially announced that he will be retiring from football and is set to play his final game this weekend.

The 37-year-old announced the news on his Instagram page, where he wrote: ‘After 20 years of my career I forced to inform you that the match with FC DAC (Dunajská Streda) will be my last match and my career will over.

‘Because of long time back problems it’s impossible for me to keep playing , that’s why I had to make such a decision. I want to thank all football clubs, coaches, playmates and all fans of all clubs from all countries where I’ve ever played.

‘Certainly, I want to thank all my friends and especially my family. Thank to my wife, son, parents, relatives for staying by me and supporting me all these years. Thank you a lot’.

Ex-Red Jay Spearing replied by saying: ‘Unbelievable career my friend was a pleasure to have played along side you and call you my friend ❤️’ and Jordan Henderson wrote: ‘🙌❤️’.

It was also announced on Twitter by his current club, Spartak Trnava:

Slovak Cup Winner, Russian Champion, Turkish Champion, English League Cup Winner, 4x Slovak Footballer of the year with more than 100 caps in Slovak national team and a true legend of this sport Martin Škrtel has just announced his retirement from his professional career. pic.twitter.com/gD9T2usO2o — Spartak Trnava (@FCSpartakTrnava) May 17, 2022

The Slovakian played 320 games in eight years at Anfield, being signed by Rafa Benitez in 2008 and spent his final game under Jurgen Klopp on the bench during the Europa League final.

He sits 58th in the list of our all-time appearances and has represented the Reds more times than names such as Dirk Kuyt, James Milner, Bob Paisley and Sadio Mane.

All the best on your retirement and thanks for the happy memories in a red shirt, here’s 18 of them for you to watch now:

You can view the post on Skrtel’s Instagram page:

