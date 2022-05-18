(Video) James Milner on making ‘not my favourite switch in the world’ to right-back but he’s happy to ‘do what the team needs’

Due to the unfortunate injury sustained by Joe Gomez, James Milner was forced to play right-back during the second half of the Southampton win.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 36-year-old said: “Midfield to right-back is not my favourite switch in the world to be honest! But you do what the team needs, hopefully Joey is okay.

“The guys are incredible, maybe who haven’t played as much but you should see them in training every single day.

“It’s incredible the level they put in. You can see it when they need to step up they have.

“It’s a special group of players. We fight to the end”.

It’s refreshing how honest our No.7 is in admitting he doesn’t like playing right-back but is always happy to put the team first.

The vice captain will know better than most of how important the squad players are to our team and it’s great how quick he was to praise them too.

It’s testament to the team that Jurgen Klopp has built, that he has so many capable players willing to perform, despite a lack of game time.

You can watch Milner’s interview courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "It's not my favourite switch in the world." 🤣 James Milner admits he was enjoying playing in the middle until he was switched due to Joe Gomez' injury pic.twitter.com/bcykTMTa8A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2022

