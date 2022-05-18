(Video) Jamie Carragher on a ‘very, very special’ Jurgen Klopp who has built ‘something special’ at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is a phenomenal football manager and Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but praise the German after making nine changes for the Southampton victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 44-year-old said: ‘There is something that Jurgen Klopp has created and it is not just about how good the first-choice eleven is,’ the former defender added.

‘We know who the first-choice eleven is, they weren’t playing tonight. But when you have something special at a club it almost feels at times that you can put any set of players on and they play that way.

‘I go back a couple of years when Liverpool beat Everton with almost an under-23 team in the FA Cup. It is almost a mentality that goes right through the club no matter the line-up.

‘We know they are good players but let’s not kid ourselves, the reason they are not the first eleven is because they are not as good as those players.

‘But what he has created right through this club is the standard that he expects, that spirit, that mentality. He is just an absolute revelation.

‘What he went through last season with the injuries – and all teams get injuries, I am not making excuses, but it was all in the one position and it was a really tough season. He lost his mother through Covid and he said it was the toughest season of his life.

‘To come back and be in the position Liverpool are in after signing one player in the summer, who was a squad player, who was absolutely unbelievable tonight and at the weekend, Konate, and to be in this position where they can do something that has never been done before.

‘Yes, the players deserve unbelievable credit, but it is all down to that man. Liverpool have a very, very special man at the top of their club.’

We played a massive game away from home but it felt comfortable because the German has instilled a winning mentality across the whole club and they react by winning big matches.

To have players like Takumi Minamino so readily available to pull off brilliant and important performances, it shows the level of respect our boss has within the squad.

With just two games left of an amazing campaign, it almost doesn’t matter what we win because we’ll be back fighting for everything next season!

