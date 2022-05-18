(Video) Joel Matip on how Liverpool’s ‘concentration is on Wolves’ ahead of the final Premier League game of the season

Liverpool supporters will be hoping that Aston Villa can do us a favour but Joel Matip has explained the players can only think about playing Wolves.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game, the 30-year-old said: “We will just try our best. We just can play our games and that’s what we are concentrating on. We try to make it as exciting as possible,.

“We can only look at our game. It will be tough enough to play against Wolves and our full concentration is on Wolves – that’s the only thing we can change and that’s what we are doing.

“It will be hard enough and if our head is somewhere else that would make it even more of a tough challenge.”

Possibly the worst thing that could happen on the weekend is that Manchester City do slip up but we don’t capitalise on the moment, therefore this attitude is what we need from the players.

It’s going to be a nervy day but regardless of the result, we have a Champions League final to look forward to and will have to hope the league falls our way.

Our No.32 is right, there’s no point making it a harder challenge than it is – our only job is to get three points in the final game of the seaosn.

You can watch Matip’s interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

