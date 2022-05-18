(Video) Jurgen Klopp on why all Liverpool fans ‘should be really proud of these boys whatever happens on Sunday’

Liverpool are heading into the final two games of the season with a possibility of winning the quadruple, Jurgen Klopp is rightfully proud of his team.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the 54-year-old said: “Everybody who is with and around Liverpool FC should be really proud of these boys whatever happens on Sunday

“I couldn’t be more proud, I told my boys already. This is special, absolutely special.

READ MORE: (Video) James Milner on making ‘not my favourite switch in the world’ to right-back but he’s happy to ‘do what the team needs’

“Players who did not play for weeks, if not months, delivered tonight like crazy.

“Takumi Minamino, that he doesn’t play more is a crime, Harvey Elliott, really unbelievable, Curtis Jones, that was a mature performance.

“And I did not bring on Oxlade tonight, it’s unbelievable, I hate myself for it because he’s such a good player.

“I cannot explain it, we just want to win football games and that’s what we did quite frequently.

“It’s because of the boys, because of the quality, the mentality, the character, how the group is.

“You look in this dressing room and everyone is so happy for each other! Like Robbo for Kostas, they all support each other!”

We’ve had a long campaign and whether it ends with two, three or four trophies – we should all be proud of this amazing team.

There’s so many players who aren’t being rewarded with game time but the performance against Southampton shows that they are all fully invested in winning for each other.

Let’s see how the season ends and all we can do is support our team and be proud of them no matter what.

You can watch Klopp’s interview via @beINSPORTS_EN on Twitter:

🗣️ "Everybody who is with and around Liverpool FC should be really proud of these boys whatever happens on Sunday." Jürgen Klopp's reaction to his much-changed Liverpool side's victory over Southampton!#beINPL #SOULIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/y7hhv6IwkS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!