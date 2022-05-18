(Video) Martin Tyler’s commentary compared to Peter Drury’s after the stark difference in reaction to Liverpool’s St. Mary’s goals

It’s no new take that Martin Tyler seems to be less than enthusiastic when watching Liverpool and when compared with Peter Drury.

This isn’t even to say that either are biased toward either team just that one man seems to enjoy his job and is better at it than another.

It seems almost as frequent as a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as social media is full of complaints about the commentary of Sky Sports’ main man.

Following our victory over Southampton several fans highlighted the difference between the reaction of the 76-year-old and his Premier League Productions counterpart, to the goals scored by Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip.

Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 compiled a video of the two men’s performances on the night and it’s not hard to pick a winner, on who conveys the passion needed best for our No.32’s headed goal.

Don’t forget that this was a game where Manchester City could have been crowned Premier League champions and it just seems as though the Chester-born commentator has had his best days and needs to consider passing the flame to someone else.

You can watch the comparison video of Tyler and Drury’s commentary via Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996:

