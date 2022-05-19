Adam Lallana on ‘genius’ Jurgen Klopp who has you ‘fighting for your life for him’ even when not being handed game time

Having been in the position of being a squad player for Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana knows a lot about how he motivates fringe players.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, the 34-year-old said: “I know how difficult it is when you’re not playing or not in the squad, it’s tough because you want to play, and you’re paid to play.

“But football is a team sport and everyone is needed and they had to put in a big shift.

READ MORE: Dirk Kuyt on why ‘everything can still happen’ in the title race and ‘strange things’ always happen in football

“That’s the culture and mentality of the group. You keep training hard and trying to show why you deserve to play – and hopefully you get your chance.”

“Klopp is the best motivator I’ve ever spoken to, within a minute of speaking with him, you want to be fighting for your life for him.

“That’s the genius in him.”

It’s amazing to hear the adoration that the Brighton and Hove Albion man still has for his former boss and it sounds like a passion that won’t be leaving him any time soon.

The German’s motivational skills are easy to believe, he’s such an infectious and driven individual – who wouldn’t want to play for him?

To make nine changes against Southampton and still come out with a victory shows that our entire squad are singing from the same hymn sheet.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!