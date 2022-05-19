Carragher disagrees with some commentators on Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I’ve noticed that a lot more in the last four or five months”

It’s a disturbing consensus amongst a handful of commentators that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities are often found to be wanting.

Thankfully, it’s a view not shared by Jamie Carragher, who told his co-hosts on Monday Night Football that he felt the fullback’s defending ‘has improved’.

“Actually I think his defending has improved. I thought he was really good against Chelsea in the FA Cup Final,” the former defender told MNF (via The Boot Room).

The Merseysiders secured their second piece of silverware of the season at Wembley and could yet complete a historic quadruple should a result at the Etihad on Sunday go their way.

“So when someone is running and they knock it past him, he can get that shoulder and arm across and I’ve noticed that a lot more in the last four or five months,” Carragher added.

READ MORE: Ex-Red Redknapp urges Liverpool to not give Salah more money than 30-year-old teammate

Largely neutralising any threat coming down the right-flank, our No.66 was imperious in the English capital as we went on to secure a domestic cup double.

We’re still not quite sure where this notion that the Scouse Academy graduate can’t defend has come from, though we’d like to think his performances this term have steadily eroded the unfounded argument over time.

If we do manage to complete a treble this term, let alone a historic quadruple, there’s no questioning that Alexander-Arnold will have been integral in the journey.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!