Carragher says Trent looks ‘more like a real man’ but ‘he never will have’ one trait shared by Kyle Walker & Reece James

Jamie Carragher has ben left impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s improved physique, though noted that the defender would continue to be left wanting when it came to the raw power possessed by Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Aged 23, the right-back officially completed his medal collection within English football, having secured the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

“He looks like he’s bulked up. He has filled out and he’s just getting bigger and stronger. He looks a lot more like a real man in that shirt,” the former defender told MNF (via The Boot Room). “He didn’t have the power – he never will have the power of a Reece James or a Kyle Walker – but he’s a lot stronger now.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to take on Wolves in their final league game of the campaign, with the Merseysiders hugely reliant on Aston Villa getting some kind of a result against Manchester City on the final day of the season.

When it comes to the England team and general footballing debates, for some reason the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James are used by a handful of commentators as a barometer from which to compare all else.

As an arguably well-rounded fullback, however, one might wonder why our No.66 doesn’t more frequently come into the conversation as being at least on par with the pair, if not altogether superior.

Having witnessed the defender’s efforts during the FA Cup final against repeat cup final opponents in Chelsea, we’d certainly argue that there’s little to fear when it comes to Trent’s defensive contributions on the pitch.

