Dirk Kuyt on why ‘everything can still happen’ in the title race and ‘strange things’ always happen in football

Liverpool go into the final game of the season praying for results to fall our way and Dirk Kuyt believes that anything can happen.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, the 41-year-old said: “On Sunday, everything can still happen.

“Everyone expects Manchester City to beat Aston Villa, but it’s the last day. We have seen with football in the past here in England, and in the Netherlands, that strange things can happen.

“They have done an amazing job, they have played so many finals over the last few weeks. Jurgen Klopp has had to use all his players and it’s great to see them make it happen.”

It’s unlikely but we never know what may happen in our game and with Manchester City, with our only focus being on beating Wolves at Anfield.

Whatever Aston Villa do is out of our control but it’s in our interest for them to take points off Pep Guadiola’s team and hopefully hand us the league title.

As supporters, we can only only get behind Jurgen Klopp’s team and believe that ‘strange things’ do happen and the league goes our way.

