Ex-Red points out three key reasons behind Luis Diaz’s success at Liverpool

Michael Thomas has lauded the impact made by Luis Diaz at Liverpool since his mid-season switch from FC Porto.

The ex-Red claimed that the sound environment, his teammates and Jurgen Klopp’s support had helped to make the transition to English top-flight football.

“They will be hoping on a favour from Villa and they need to put in a performance of their own to stand any chance of completing the domestic set. Hopefully the players remain fit and can bring home both trophies with a little luck,” the former Arsenal man told Caught Offside.

“Luis Diaz has come in and been electric. He’s settled straight in with his team mates and you can already see the cohesion on the football pitch.

“I think with good players, a settled atmosphere around the club, and a manager that believes in you it will always make it easier to adjust and he has done just that.

“He’s done it in big games, and with Mohamed Salah not quite firing at the moment, I think he will be the key man for Liverpool who could get them over the line.”

The 25-year-old has registered seven goal contributions in 12 Premier League appearances this term in what has proven to be a remarkable debut campaign in England.

Whilst due credit has to be given to the environment at the club, there’s no question that the tactical similarities between ourselves and the Primeira Liga champions have more than aided the Colombian international.

Indeed, such to an extent that Klopp has previously admitted to not burdening our latest addition to the squad with too much in the way of the specifics in order to not harm his natural game.

Evidently, it’s a decision that’s paid dividends for us on the pitch, with Diaz providing that integral injection of adrenaline to the arm of Liverpool’s season that could prove defining in terms of our hopes of a quadruple haul of silverware.

