Ex-Red Redknapp urges Liverpool to not give Salah more money than 30-year-old teammate

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool cannot afford to lose Virgil van Dijk at the club, stating that the Dutchman should not be earning less in wages than Mo Salah.

This comes as the summer window fastly approaches, with talks presumably set to be the full focus of the club’s negotiators after the Champions League final.

“I’m sure Mo Salah’s been offered a vast amount of money, but sometimes you have to think: ‘Well if we give him that much, what will Virgil van Dijk want?’,” the former Red told Sky Sports.

“Virgil van Dijk for me is the most important player at the club. I wouldn’t give anyone more money than him. That’s how I see it.

“I know strikers should get more, in terms of that’s always been the way it is, but whatever Virgil gets, he should be on the most.

“They will find another Mo Salah. You can’t find another Virgil van Dijk right now.”

With a contract set to expire in 2023, it’s more than understandable why the recruitment team is keen to add on a few years to his current deal – especially in light of his current status in world football.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Sacha Tavolieri describes one of Liverpool’s priority transfer targets as ‘the perfect midfielder’ – will cost ‘at least £50m’

The signing of Virgil van Dijk, alongside that of Alisson Becker, was thought to be the most transformative of Jurgen Klopp’s additions since the German’s move to Merseyside.

Regardless, it seems inevitable that the Egyptian King will end up with the largest salary in the squad should Julian Ward and Co. manage to convince our No.11 to extend his current terms.

It will all come down to how prepared Salah is to accept a deal that fits within our general wage structure.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!