Fabinho makes honest admission on health of Liverpool squad as Reds set for 62nd game of the season

Fabinho has admitted that the packed fixtured schedule amid Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of a quadruple haul of silverware is taking its toll on the squad.

The Merseysiders have played 61 games in total this term having secured both the FA Cup and League Cup with a further two fixtures to look forward to in the form of Wolves’ upcoming visit to Anfield on Sunday and a trip to Paris for the Champions League final on 28th May.

“I think I can speak a little general: we are very tired,” the 28-year-old told AS.

“It’s true because we’ve been playing on weekends and during the week for a month now, always game after game and important games; which makes you physically and mentally tired as well, but this team worked very hard to get here, to this point in the season with a chance of winning all four trophies.

“There are few games left, there is a final sprint and the coach will have a bit of a headache to form a team because 120 minutes at this point in the season (for the FA Cup final) is not easy.

“I hope that those who play are well, prepared, because it will be very hard.”

Jurgen Klopp did make nine changes for the clash at St. Mary’s Stadium in response to having played 120 minutes of football at Wembley last Saturday – a gamble that paid off and will hopefully continue to do so for the side’s title and European push.

It’s fair to say that our squad management this term has been superb, with typical injury concerns in the form of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara hardly manifesting this term.

Still, with 63 games set to be played across the entirety of the 2021/22 season, there’s only so many tricks in the book to stave off the threat of fatigue.

With the prospect of making history on the line (or, at the very least, securing a treble), we can only hope that the rest against Southampton will have provided our key starters with enough fuel in the tank to make it past the finish line with honours.

