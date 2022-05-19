Fabinho’s seven-word response to question over his availability for Champions League final

Fabinho has confirmed that he will be available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The former Monaco star’s potential availability for the occasion had come under question after sustaining a hamstring strain during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

“Yes, I will be there… to play,” the Brazilian international confirmed to AS. “We are working and recovering to be ready for that final. I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28.”

The defensive midfielder was a big miss for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup final and must be considered bolt-on to start in the first-XI in Paris should no further concerns arise between now and the end of May.

Having largely managed injuries well throughout the campaign, it’s something of a relief to see that things shouldn’t fall apart right at the last vital moment when two further pieces of silverware hang in the balance.

Though skipper Jordan Henderson deputised well in the No.6 role, there are few talents in world football who come close to our No.3 in terms of his ability to give freedom to his fellow midfielders and actively protect the backline.

It’ll be a huge boost to see Fabinho back in the side come 28th May, and hopefully we’ll have a potential third trophy in the bag before we meet La Liga champions Real Madrid in the French capital.

