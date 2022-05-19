Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Bukayo Saka’s contract situation amid ‘murmurings about interest’ from Liverpool and Man City

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bukayo Saka remains very much enamoured with the project at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

The renowned transfer reporter noted that other rumoured interested parties, including Liverpool and Manchester City, would have to wait, as negotiations are ‘still at early stages’ with the Gunners.

“At the moment there are no changes related to the situation for the Champions League spot race: Saka is in love with Arsenal, but obviously the negotiations are still at early stages,” the Sky Sports journalist told Caught Offside. “As of today, Saka is not yet negotiating with other clubs, even if you may have heard murmurings about interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.”

The England international has enjoyed another promising campaign with the London-based outfit, registering 18 goal contributions in 42 games (across all competitions).

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2024, there’s no reason yet for Arsenal to enter panic mode.

That being said, given how anxiety levels have been raised over Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s undetermined futures, they’re well-advised to pursue negotiations this early lest the likes of ourselves and other interested parties submit interest in the 20-year-old.

Able to feature on the right-wing, Saka would certainly represent superb potential cover for our Egyptian King, though we’d expect the asking price to be prohibitively astronomical at this point in time.

