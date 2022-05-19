Joyce issues latest injury update on Joe Gomez after Liverpool defender spotted in agony after Southampton tackle

Paul Joyce has confirmed in a tweet that ‘no serious damage’ was sustained by Joe Gomez from one challenge for the ball during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Southampton midweek.

The England international was spotted sprawled on the turf in sheer agony after a coming together between himself and Nathan Tella.

Joe Gomez has had a scan on the ankle injury sustained versus Southampton. No serious damage which is a positive outcome. Liverpool are confident he will be available for the Champions League final if his recovery goes as planned. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) May 18, 2022

Jurgen Klopp did speak on the centre-half’s condition after the game, to give hope to Reds fans ahead of the Champions League final, noting that the player seemed in positive spirits after the contest at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Whilst we’d expect a duo combination of either Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate or the Dutchman and Joel Matip to feature in Paris, the option of more first-class quality in the form of the ex-Charlton prodigy is one our German head coach is unlikely to turn his nose up at.

With Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah likewise expected to be fully fit and raring to go for our upcoming encounter with Real Madrid, it would seem, barring any late misfortune, that the ex-Mainz tactician will have a full squad available for the trip to the French capital.

