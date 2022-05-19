Klopp will love Fabinho’s one-word reply when asked to choose between Premier League & Champions League

Fabinho replied ‘both!’ when asked to choose between the Premier League and Champions League to add to Liverpool’s trophy haul this term.

The Brazilian’s show of determination in an interview with Spanish publication AS is sure to have inspired a smile from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Reds’ final two league games of the season as they chase a slice of history in the form of a quadruple.

The Merseysiders already have two out of four in the bag following their penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

One point behind Manchester City in the English top-flight, it remains to be seen whether our hopes will remain intact come the end of May.

Indeed, we’re massively reliant on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa coming up with the goods on Sunday and taking points off the incumbent champions at the Etihad.

It has to be said that the odds are stacked against us as far as the Premier League is concerned, though we have it all to play for in Paris to, at the very least, potentially cement a remarkable treble.

