Liverpool attacker reportedly booked in for a medical after the Champions League final ahead of Anfield exit

Divock Origi is allegedly set to participate in medicals ahead of a potential move to AC Milan after the Champions League final.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Calciomercato journalist, Daniele Longo, amid reports of a deal having been agreed between the player and the Serie A giants.

Divock #Origi to AC #Milan, done deal! Medical visits after the final of Champions League @cmdotcom — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) May 18, 2022

The Belgian international has been an integral asset for the Merseysiders over the years as a bench alternative and will no doubt be greatly missed when he departs at the end of the campaign.

It’s one talent that perhaps has gone under the radar in terms of considering potential replacements, with the focus very much being on additions to the midfield and potential cover for Mo Salah on the right-flank.

Whilst those additions in question are certainly necessary, we must beg the question as to why finding a replacement for Origi doesn’t take on a higher level of importance in light of his contributions to the club.

Jurgen Klopp has often paid tribute to our ability to successfully fight on all fronts this season, thanking the depth available to him this term.

Having an option as reliable as our No.27 in cameo appearances is most certainly a blessing and one that will not be simple to replace come the summer window.

