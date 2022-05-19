Liverpool midfielder reaches agreement with club over summer exit after seven-year stay

Elijah Dixon-Bonner is set to part ways with Liverpool in the summer window after having spent seven years at the club.

This comes from the Echo, with the publication noting that the club and player came to an agreement with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old last appeared for Jurgen Klopp senior side at the start of the year in 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Having played a part in our victorious cup run, our German head coach will no doubt be keen to thank the midfielder for his part in our cup double this term.

It’s always a shame to see youngsters depart the club before having made the leap to the senior squad permanent.

We’ll be wishing Dixon-Bonner nothing but the best for the future and the rest of his playing career.

