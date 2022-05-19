Liverpool tipped for a swap deal with West Ham for 25-year-old that Jurgen Klopp has already labelled as ‘unbelievable’

Liverpool have a few choices to make over contracts and potential new signings this summer and West Ham may solve two of those problems

As reported by the Mirror: ‘[West Ham are] Particularly struggling for back-ups in attack, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the perfect remedy.

‘With Jarrod Bowen’s future also undecided, a potential swap deal with Liverpool could be on the cards. Klopp has already waxed lyrical about 25-year-old winger Bowen and handing over the former Arsenal man could suit both parties’.

It has been suspected that, with just over one year left on his contract, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave Anfield at the end of the season as he searches for more first-team football.

With Jurgen Klopp previously labelling Jarrod Bowen as ‘unbelievable’, then it may work for all parties that we could sign the 25-year-old and use our No.15 as part of the deal.

The former Arsenal man should be rewarded with more game time at the London Stadium and our boss would be able to work with a player he clearly admires.

It’s likely we would have to add money to sweeten the deal but this could be one that’s worth keeping an eye on.

