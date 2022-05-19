(Photo) Klopp’s cheeky hand gesture behind Curtis Jones during Liverpool photoshoot

Jurgen Klopp threw up some classic bunny ears behind Curtis Jones’ head during a Liverpool photoshoot showing off the Reds’ news training gear and match kits.

The German appears to have gained back much of the energy and enthusiasm for his role lost during the trials and tribulations posed by the 2020/21 campaign.

With squad fatigue beginning to set in, hopefully that sheer positive energy will be enough to guide us across the finish line, potentially two trophies stronger.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/thecinematographerof: