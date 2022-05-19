PSG are ‘getting ready to move’ for Sadio Mane as his contract talks continue to stall ahead of final year

Liverpool face the prospect of a speculation filled summer, particularly in the case of Sadio Mane and his possible new contract.

As reported by Sports Bild (via BBC Sport): ‘Paris St-Germain are getting ready to move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane amid reports he is stalling on a new contract.

‘Mane’s current deal expires in June 2023’.

It’s not hard to imagine that our No.10 will have plenty of suitors and there won’t be many that could compete with the financial might of PSG.

It also appears though that the Senegalese attacker is happy at Anfield and that Jurgen Klopp would very much like him to stay on Merseyside in the long-term future.

Whether a new deal will be signed between the end of the season and start of pre-season is unknown but it’s set to be a summer full of speculation if not.

Partner this with James Milner, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts too, there’s a lot of admin for the boss to sort out.

