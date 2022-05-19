Takumi Minamino’s brilliant four-word response to the video of his 10 goals for Liverpool this season being shared online

Takumi Minamino has had a brilliant season for Liverpool, despite not being handed many opportunities to star in the first-team.

Finishing as top scorer for the club in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the Japanese international scored his tenth of the campaign against his former team Southampton.

In recognition of reaching double figures for the season, the club shared a video of the 27-year-old’s goals and posted it across their social media accounts.

In response to the montage, the former RB Salzburg man commented: ‘All for the Reds’.

It’s a reply that shows exactly what type of man and player he is, putting the team before his own gain and being happy to help us achieve success.

With Divock Origi seemingly heading out the door and five substitutions coming to the Premier League, next season could be a big one for our No.18.

You view the 10 goals and Minamino’s response via @takumina0116 on Twitter:

All for the Reds. https://t.co/m94u1aybho — TakumiMinamino 南野拓実 (@takumina0116) May 19, 2022

