(Video) Ian Rush’s Anfield mural is completed and drone footage has been shared of how amazing it looks

Glimpses of the nearly finished wall had been shared but now Ian Rush’s mural has been finished.

YouTuber ‘The Way I See Liverpool’ took their drone to Anfield and shared the video of what the newest piece of artwork in the locality of our stadium, looks like.

On the corner of the Anfield Road End and the Main Stand, the back of the house on Alroy Road looks amazing with the face of our legendary Welsh forward.

READ MORE: Takumi Minamino’s brilliant four-word response to the video of his 10 goals for Liverpool this season being shared online

As an extra treat for viewers, there’s also a glimpse of the new stand being built, which is scheduled to be finished at the end of next season.

It’s fitting that our greatest ever goal scorer has now joined a list of legends like Steven Gerrard, Roger Hunt, Ian St John and Ray Clemence, in being imortalised in paint.

As the years pass, it’s going to be great to watch how the whole area slowly turns more and more connected with the club and our illustrious history.

You can watch the video of the Rush mural via The Way I See Liverpool on YouTube:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!