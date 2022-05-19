(Video) Jamie Carragher uses examples of Gini Wijnaldum and Philippe Coutinho as to why Mo Salah should sign a new contract

Liverpool have seen several players move to pastures new and it didn’t work out, Jamie Carragher has used that as a reason Mo Salah should stay.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 44-year-old said: “Obviously I’m desperate for Mo Salah to sign and I think he should sign.

“Jurgen Klopp has turned good players into great players, and Mo Salah was one of them. He was a very good player, now he’s become a superstar.

“Gini Wijnaldum was one of them. Coutinho was one of them. Emre Can was another one, who wasn’t quite at that level.

“But these are three players who maybe thought they deserved more off Liverpool in terms of wages. They made a move and it’s never been the same for them.

“I think that’s a lesson for Mo Salah going forward.

“Not that he’s not a great player, but this suits him. The Premier League suits him, Jurgen Klopp suits him, this club suits him. And this is where he’s been a superstar, nowhere else before.

“He might do it somewhere else, but I think he should remember about two or three of those players who have left Liverpool thinking the grass is greener on the other side, maybe wages-wise.”

In the cases of Gini Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can, they have all learned very quickly how much of their success was attributed to our club and Jurgen Klopp.

If our No.11, or any of the other players whose contracts are nearing an end, decides not to extend his stay on Merseyside then he will learn that lesson too.

We want the Egyptian King to stay and hopefully he will realise that there is no better place for him than Anfield.

You can watch the video of Carragher on Salah’s contract via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

