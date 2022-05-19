(Video) Jurgen Klopp gives Jordan Henderson a cheeky bum pat ahead of his half-time substitution against Southampton

Due to the unfortunate injury to Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp was forced to bring Jordan Henderson on at half-time against Southampton.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, behind the scenes cameras were able to capture the moments that our skipper began his half-time warm-up.

Then, as the rest of the players took to the tunnel and prepared for the second half, our No.14 was shown to be talking with he boss ahead of his introduction to the game.

After a brief chat, a hug and some words of encouragement, the German then gave the Sunderland-born midfielder a cheeky bum pat as he ran onto the field.

It certainly didn’t look like the skipper was upset with it, as he then shook hands with Andy Robertson and marched onto the pitch.

If anything, it shows that the manager and his captain have a very close relationship with each other.

You can watch Klopp and Henderson’s intimate moment (from 8:08) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

