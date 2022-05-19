(Photo) Kostas Tsimikas shares adorable snap of pet shar pei with FA Cup medal

Kostas Tsimikas shared an adorable snap of his pet shar pei dog bearing his FA Cup-winners medal.

The Merseysiders triumphed in a penalty shootout at Wembley over repeat cup opponents Chelsea, with the fullback tucking away the winning spot-kick to secure the Reds their second piece of silverware this term.

The Premier League remains a slim possibility for Jurgen Klopp’s men after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, with the Greek International’s side also set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final to potentially complete a treble as a minimum.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Kostas Tsimikas’ Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TS⚡️M⚡️KAS (@tsimikas21)