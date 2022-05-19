(Photo) Kostas Tsimikas shares adorable snap of pet shar pei with FA Cup medal

Posted by
(Photo) Kostas Tsimikas shares adorable snap of pet shar pei with FA Cup medal

Kostas Tsimikas shared an adorable snap of his pet shar pei dog bearing his FA Cup-winners medal.

The Merseysiders triumphed in a penalty shootout at Wembley over repeat cup opponents Chelsea, with the fullback tucking away the winning spot-kick to secure the Reds their second piece of silverware this term.

The Premier League remains a slim possibility for Jurgen Klopp’s men after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, with the Greek International’s side also set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final to potentially complete a treble as a minimum.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Kostas Tsimikas’ Instagram account:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TS⚡️M⚡️KAS (@tsimikas21)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top