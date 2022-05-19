(Video) Secret Liverpool fan Ian Wright says he’d rather Arsenal be in Reds position over Manchester City’s

Ian Wright admitted that he’d rather his side play with ‘jeopardy’ like Liverpool over the controlling nature of Manchester City’s football.

The Merseysiders are a point behind the league leaders and could potentially secure a further two pieces of silverware this term.

In light of the quality of Jurgen Klopp’s style of football and the squad available to the German, we’d argue there’s more confidence in the results the side can secure than perhaps we’re given credit for.

That being said, we’d certainly agree in terms of expressing a preference for the kind of football played by Liverpool over the Cityzens.

You can catch the clip below (at 17:48), courtesy of Premier League Productions: