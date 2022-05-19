(Video) Takumi Minamino on the difficulty of not being handed more game time at Liverpool

Liverpool have an amazing team but Takumi Minamino is one of the players who Jurgen Klopp would say deserves more game time than he has been handed.

Speaking with former defender Atsuto Uchida, the 27-year-old said: “This is a difficult situation but I always want to get results and I’ll continue to give more effort, to make sure there’s no regrets”.

It was an honest assessment of where the No.18 sees himself in the squad, he knows his job is to help the team in any way he can.

Unfortunately for the Japanese international, it’s not always by playing every minute of every match and so he must make do with taking any chance he is handed.

The former RB Salzburg man goes on to acknowledge that it’s also difficult being the only Japanese player in the squad and that life can be quite lonley.

Later in the video the interviewer reunites with Joel Matip, as the pair used to play together at Schalke and it’s great to see their interaction too.

You can watch the video of Uchida and Minamino via Reddit user u/narangmrinal:

