(Video) Takumi Minamino welcomed back to Southampton by St.Mary’s PA announcer in classy moment from former club

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to loan Takumi Minamino to Southampton last season and they were happy to see him return.

The Japanese international made his first start in the Premier League since his loan spell with the Saints and his first league start for the Reds since December 2020.

Our No.18 made the most of the start handed to him, as he scored our first goal in a 2-1 win and refused to celebrate in front of his old supporters.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp gives Jordan Henderson a cheeky bum pat ahead of his half-time substitution against Southampton

This level of respect was reciprocated by the club, as the teams were read out ahead of kick-off on the South coast.

When the PA announcer read out the Liverpool team, he said: “Number 18, and welcome back to St. Mary’s, Takumi Minamino”.

It’s a nice touch that certainly didn’t have to made by the club but who couldn’t show some love for our lovable attacker.

You can watch Minamino’s welcome back (at 1:46) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!