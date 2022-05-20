‘Actually quite like this’ – Carragher responds to Richarlison’s aggressive ‘wash your mouth’ tweet

Jamie Carragher responded positively to Richarlison’s furious tweet calling out the former Liverpool defender over prior comments made about the Brazilian and Everton.

This comes after the Blues secured their Premier League status for the 2022/23 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot!! https://t.co/skfIpPCQhQ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 20, 2022

Emotions were evidently running high after the contest, as one piece of footage caught former Arsenal man, Patrick Vieira, engaged in an on-pitch tussle with an opposition fan.

READ MORE: Ex-Red weighs in on the Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James debate and explains who he believes is the ‘better’ of the pair

It’s fair to say that the widespread availability of social media has completely changed the fabric of sport as a whole.

There have been some clear benefits, of course, with fans able to sit back and enjoy match highlights at the tips of their fingers.

Passionate call-outs on Twitter would perhaps fit more neatly alongside the downsides, depending on where one stands with online spats.

To be fair to Carragher, he’s handled this one supremely well and it certainly raises interesting questions around what social media would have been like during the Scouser’s days playing the sport.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!