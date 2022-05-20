Aston Villa set for cash incentive if they help Liverpool’s title chances and get a result against Manchester City

Many have reported the apparent windfall that could come Aston Villa’s way if Manchester City win the league.

There’s said to be a clause in the Jack Grelaish deal that could see the Birmingham club handed £15 million if Pep Guardiola’s side clinch the title, leading some Liverpool fans to worry ahead of the two teams facing each other on the final day.

With Steven Gerrard being their manager, it’s very unlikely that he will ensure anything but his team firing on all cylinders but that may not be the only incentive on offer.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, the side from Villa Park have further financial gains to play for on the last day of the season: ‘Villa can still finish 10th in the Premier League if they defeat City and results elsewhere go their way.

‘A 10th-placed finish would see Villa earn £24.2m in merit payments, in comparison to the £15.4m the club stands to earn by finishing 14th.

‘The merit payments go up roughly £2.2m per place, meaning there’s almost a £9m difference between finishing 14th and 10th for Villa’.

Some have said the reported clause for the Manchester club winning the league may not be true but this calculation on whatever place the claret and blue side finish is much closer to the truth.

There it is then, yet another reason why we can hope the improbable may just happen on Sunday.

