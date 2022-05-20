Carragher identifies Liverpool’s ‘remaining weapon’ in the title race as Premier League to be decided on final day

With only a point separating Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race, and it all coming down to the final day of the league season, Reds fans could be forgiven for having some hope of adding to the silverware cabinet before the Champions League final.

‘Hope’ is exactly that which Jamie Carragher paid tribute to ahead of the Merseysiders’ meeting with Wolves on Sunday.

“Liverpool have been the chasers throughout, never in a position to win this season’s title,” the former Reds centre-half wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“Having just won two finals and in preparations for a third, anything more on Sunday is a spectacular bonus.

“A cup parade is confirmed no matter what and there will be a party atmosphere at Anfield as the fans look towards Paris.

“City have it all to lose. This is their last chance to win a trophy this season.

“They go into the weekend with confidence and fear, the expectation being they will – and should – become champions on Sunday evening.

“Liverpool’s remaining weapon is hope. The fact there is still a fight means anything is possible.”

Elsewhere, Aston Villa pay a visit to the Etihad, with Jurgen Klopp’s men holding out on the possibility of at least a draw to create an opening for the top-flight title.

As our ex-No.23 has rightly pointed out, the odds are greatly stacked in favour of the league leaders to retain their league crown on the final day of the league season.

That being said, the promise of the script in question – Steven Gerrard’s men, including former Liverpool players in Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho, to play a huge role in where the title falls – is irresistable.

The likelihood is that the Cityzens will emerge from the contest champions once more, yet one can’t help but wonder what if?

