Cesc Fabregas admits he’d ‘like to see’ Aurelien Tchouameni at Liverpool after revealing he’s ‘helped’ the 22-year-old develop in recent years

Former Premier League midfielder Cesc Fabregas has admitted he’d like to see Aurelien Tchouameni at Liverpool as the Reds’ interest in the AS Monaco midfielder continues.

The 22-year-old has been labelled the ‘perfect midfielder’ by reporters and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side have made the Frenchman one of their top transfer targets this summer.

Fabregas, who is currently playing for the Ligue 1 club but has a contract that expires at the end of the season, has explained how he’s ‘helped’ Monaco’s younger players in recent years and revealed he’d ‘like to see’ Tchouameni make the move to Merseyside.

“When I came, [then-manager] Thierry [Henry] and [ex-vice president] Vadim [Vasilyev] also asked me to help grow the young players,” said Fabregas, per RMC Sport (via Rousing The Kop).

“It was an important role.

“Today, I feel like I have won the respect of this younger generation. I hope I have helped. We like each other.”

“I will continue to follow them, talk with them. I would like to see [Youssouf] Fofana, [Sofiane] Diop or [Aurélien] Tchouaméni at Bayern or Liverpool!”

Monaco have already began weighing up replacements for the French international who has eight caps to his name which indicates the likelihood of him leaving the Stade Louis II at the end of the season is high.

Real Madrid, who we meet in the Champions League final in just over a week’s time, are also believed to be interested in the youngster’s signature.

Klopp does currently have a number of options in the midfield department, but with some of those players now the wrong side of 30, he’ll certainly be thinking to the future and wanting to strengthen the area.

With the exciting potential that Tchouameni is showing, he could be a fixture in the Liverpool side for the next decade so it’ll be seriously interesting to see whether the club make a move in the coming months.

For now though, we have two huge games remaining this season before the club can start pulling the strings in the transfer market.

