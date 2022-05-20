Ex-Dortmund boss and former Germany international praises Jurgen Klopp for improving the ‘image of German soccer’

Former Borussia Dortmund boss and German international Matthias Sammer has admitted his praise for Jurgen Klopp and explained how the Liverpool manager is seriously improving the ‘image of German soccer’.

Since arriving on Merseyside in 2015, the 54-year-old has won every major trophy possible at the club and has the Reds in a position to complete a historic quadruple with just two games remaining of their season.

What the German has done with the Anfield outfit cannot go unnoticed according to Sammer.

“First of all, you can’t overestimate what Jurgen Klopp is doing for Liverpool and, as a German coach, for the image of German soccer,” he told SportBILD (via Liverpool Echo).

“That can make us all proud. Klopp can always reinvent himself with Liverpool; he is constantly looking for new building blocks, also in his coaching and support staff, to further improve the quality.”

READ MORE: ‘Wash your mouth’ – Richarlison fires angry message towards Jamie Carragher as Everton confirm Premier League survival

Klopp hasn’t only improved the performances on the pitch, he’s also strengthened his backroom staff off it.

Bringing in specialists from around the world to improve a number of different departments at the club is something the German also deserves credit for insists Sammer.

“The fact that a strong leader like Jurgen Klopp gathers top specialists around him for the perfect result cannot be credited to him highly enough,” he said.

The Normal One won back-to-back league titles in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and also took the Yellows to a Champions League final where they were defeated by fellow Germans Bayern Munich.

He eventually got his hands on the European Cup when he guided Liverpool to victory over Spurs in Madrid in 2019 and he’ll be looking to for his second later this month when we face Real Madrid in Paris.

What Klopp has achieved at L4 is truly remarkable and it’s an honour to watch this team play week in and week out.

He’s remaining in the Anfield hot seat for another four seasons and we cannot wait to witness more greatness under his stewardship.

We certainly don’t underestimate his achievements and for bringing the glory days back to Liverpool – long may it continue.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!