Ex-Premier League forward explains why he believes Son Heung-min will pip Mo Salah to this season’s Golden Boot

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Tottenham’s Son Heung-min will pip Mo Salah to this season’s Golden Boot due to the fact the Egyptian King won’t feature for the Reds this weekend.

The former AS Roma man was substituted during the first half of the Reds’ FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend and appeared to be holding his groin.

“I think Son, because I don’t think Salah will play,” Agbonlahor said (via The Spurs Web).

“With his groin injury, I think Klopp will say to him, ‘I don’t care about the Golden Boot. I care about getting three points and you being fit for the Champions League final’.

“With Son, they’re playing Norwich away, a lovely, nice last game of the season – I see Son and Spurs hitting three, four or five past Norwich.”

Norwich are of course already relegated and Son will therefore be licking his lips at the thought of netting more goals at Carrow Road.

Salah leads the way at the moment with 22 strikes whilst the South Korean is just one behind.

READ MORE: ‘He is our Mo Salah, he is our Van Dijk’ – Thomas Tuchel likens N’Golo Kante’s importance at Chelsea to two of Jurgen Klopp’s star men

In his press conference earlier today, Jurgen Klopp provided a promising update on the fitness of four of his key men, including our No. 11.

Although Sunday’s clash with Wolves may come too soon for some of our lads, Klopp is confident we’ll have an almost full squad to choose from for the Champions League final with Real Madrid on May 28.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also admitted that he’s aware Salah and Son are battling it out for the Golden Boot.

“With the other boys it looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend I have no idea. I actually understand 100 per cent the goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but we have no chance that we take any risks. But Mo doesn’t want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that.

“It looks good but the boys make steps and we will see. My preferred solution would be that they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not, but they are involved. But if not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100 per cent.”

It would of course be great to see Salah pick up the award once again, but no risks whatsoever should be taken with the aforementioned clash with the La Liga giants just a week away.

There’s only one thing that matters on Sunday, and that’s earning all three points – we still have enough players in the side capable of providing firepower even if Salah is absent.

We’re looking forward to see what happens at the weekend and praying for one more favour from Steven Gerrard when his Aston Villa side visit the Etihad.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!